Justin Bieber Heats Up Aspen: Racy Pics and New Music Tease

Justin Bieber turned up the heat in Aspen, Colo., sharing a series of revealing snaps from his winter getaway with wife Hailey Bieber. The Grammy-winning artist, 30, posted photos on Instagram Stories Thursday, lounging in nothing but Calvin Klein boxer briefs after a daring cold plunge in an icy river.

The singer’s tattoos were on full display as he reclined on a wooden Adirondack chair amidst snow-covered scenery. Bieber’s toned physique and casual pose, with bare feet propped on a stone table, left little to the imagination.

Although Hailey wasn’t featured in the sultry snaps, the couple previously shared glimpses of their vacation, including a sweet moment with their son, Jack. In an Instagram carousel, Justin was seen kissing the head of their baby boy, born in August 2024.

Bieber also teased what fans believe is new music. On Wednesday, he shared a clip of himself and Hailey listening to an unreleased track while driving. The lyrics included, “I’m shaking off the hate / Got the sun on my skin / I bought a Birkin for my bitch / She looking good on a Tuesday.”

This marks a potential return to music for Bieber, who has been on hiatus since canceling his “Justice” tour in 2022 due to his Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, which caused partial facial paralysis.

Despite stepping back from music, Bieber has collaborated on several tracks in recent years, and fans eagerly await a follow-up to his 2021 album Justice. For now, his snowy getaway—and bold photos—are keeping followers entertained.