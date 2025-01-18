Bruce Willis Spotted in Rare Studio City Outing Amid LA Wildfires

Bruce Willis made a rare public appearance amid the devastating wildfires sweeping across Los Angeles. The Die Hard star, who is battling aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), was seen in the passenger seat of a black vehicle driving through Studio City, looking somber but composed during the daytime outing, as reported by Daily Mail.

This comes days after Willis was captured in a heartwarming video shared by his wife, Emma Heming, warmly greeting LAPD officers. The video marked a rare public acknowledgment from the actor regarding the ongoing wildfire crisis, highlighting his connection with the community.

In another touching moment, Willis recently appeared in a sentimental holiday video alongside his daughter, Scout Willis. The pair stood in a garden, with Bruce wearing a cozy cardigan sweater and navy pants, his arm wrapped affectionately around Scout. Additional glimpses of the family gathering showed holiday celebrations with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and other loved ones.

Demi, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, shared an emotional update about his health during a CNN interview. “It’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at,” she said. “From that place, there is such love and joy.”

Willis’ rare appearances highlight the actor’s ongoing health battle and the support from his close-knit family as Los Angeles continues to grapple with one of the most destructive wildfire seasons in recent history.