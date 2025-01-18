Khloé Kardashian Reunites with Lamar Odom in Shocking The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer

hloé Kardashian surprises her family with an unexpected reunion in the upcoming season of The Kardashians. The first trailer for season 6 teases dramatic twists as the famous family navigates their personal lives and business ventures.

In a jaw-dropping moment near the trailer’s end, Khloé, 40, hints at a shocking meeting. “Honestly, I think timing is everything,” she says, before revealing, “You guys are never going to believe who I met with.” As the scene unfolds, Lamar Odom, Khloé’s ex-husband, is shown stepping out of a car holding a bouquet of red roses.

Kim Kardashian, 44, appears stunned by the revelation, while Kris Jenner, 69, reflects on Khloé and Lamar’s history, tearfully calling him “the love of her life.” In a confessional, Khloé adds, “I don’t know this person anymore,” hinting at mixed emotions.

The couple’s complicated history is revisited, with flashbacks to their whirlwind 2009 wedding, public struggles, and eventual divorce in 2016. Their marriage fell apart following Lamar’s cheating scandals and battle with addiction, but Khloé remained by his side during his near-fatal overdose in 2015.

The trailer also delves into Khloé’s relationship with her ex, Tristan Thompson, and their co-parenting journey for their two children, True, 6, and Tatum, 2.

Season 6 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on Thursday, Feb. 6, with new episodes airing weekly. Fans are already speculating about what this emotional reunion could mean for Khloé’s future.