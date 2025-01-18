Charlize Theron Shares Heartfelt Photo of Daughters Amid LA Wildfires: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’

Charlize Theron has shared a rare and emotional photograph of her daughters, Jackson, 12, and August, 9, as she sends a heartfelt message of support to Los Angeles amidst the devastating wildfires ravaging the area.

The Oscar-winning actress posted an image on Instagram of her daughters standing side-by-side, their backs to the camera, gazing at a fiery sunset over the city. Jackson donned a peach sweater with her curly hair left naturally down, while August stood beside her in violet pants and a fluffy, paint-splashed hoodie.

Theron captioned the poignant image: “Our hearts are broken for our beloved city. So deeply grateful to the firefighters and first responders risking their lives to keep us safe, and proud to support @lafdfoundation & @directrelief. It’s going to take ALL of us to rebuild. I love you LA. #LAStrong.”

The Bombshell star, 49, adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015. She has often spoken about her decision to adopt, telling ELLE in 2018, “I was always aware that there are so many children in this world who don’t have families.” She added, “Adoption is a very personal thing, and I respect that it’s not for everyone.”

Theron also shared in 2019 that Jackson had transitioned her gender identity, recounting a powerful moment when Jackson, then 3, told her, “I am not a boy!” She has embraced her daughters’ identities, stating, “They were born who they are, and it’s not for me to decide who they want to be.”

Despite Theron’s global fame, she revealed that her daughters still find her embarrassing. “I have a preteen and a nine-year-old who thinks she’s 13,” she told E! News. “It’s a lot of girl energy in our house.”

In addition to her personal life, Theron recently listed her Hollywood Hills mansion, which she bought for $3 million nearly two decades ago. The 3,100-square-foot Spanish-style home, priced at nearly $4 million, features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a stunning lagoon pool.

Theron’s heartfelt tribute highlights her connection to the city she calls home and her dedication to supporting recovery efforts as LA works to rebuild in the aftermath of the fires.