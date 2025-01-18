Princess Beatrice In Tears As She Reconnects With Princess Eugenie Post-Holiday Separation

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie reunited after spending Christmas apart, with the emotional moment captured during a video call for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

In the video, shared by the Daily Telegraph, the York sisters joined their mother, Sarah Ferguson, to honor three fundraisers for the charity, which has supported young cancer patients for over 30 years. Listening to heartfelt stories, an emotional Beatrice wiped away tears, saying, “Totally the opposite [of being drained]. I’m inspired. I am pregnant, so I cry at absolutely everything.” Her candid admission prompted laughter from Eugenie.

This call marked the first time Beatrice and Eugenie were seen together after their separate holiday plans. Eugenie spent Christmas with her husband Jack Brooksbank’s family, celebrating with her in-laws for the first time since their 2018 wedding. In an earlier interview, Eugenie described Jack’s parents as “wonderful people,” adding that they had become like a second family.

Beatrice, expecting her second child, was advised by doctors to avoid long-distance travel and therefore canceled her planned trip abroad with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his family. Instead, the couple joined other royals at Sandringham for the traditional festivities. During the annual royal walkabout, Beatrice was photographed glowing in a chic, bump-skimming coat alongside Edoardo and his stepson, Wolfie.

The York family remains dedicated to the Teenage Cancer Trust, with Sarah Ferguson serving as a trustee for over three decades. In a touching 2022 event, Sarah and Beatrice were also moved to tears while receiving recognition for their ongoing support of the charity.