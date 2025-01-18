Brad Pitt Faces Roadblock With Ines de Ramon Marriage Despite Settling Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their lengthy divorce on December 30, 2024, marking the end of an eight-year legal battle. While Pitt is reportedly relieved to move forward, his new relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon has hit a potential snag over discussions of a prenuptial agreement.

Sources close to the couple revealed that Pitt, 60, has marriage aspirations with de Ramon, 33, and even hopes to start a family. However, the pair’s plans have reportedly stalled after Pitt broached the topic of a prenup. According to insiders, Pitt sees the agreement as a necessary safeguard after his bitter custody and financial disputes with Jolie, while de Ramon views it as a sign of mistrust.

“Brad has every intention of being with Ines long-term, but he’s unwilling to proceed with marriage without a prenup,” an insider told InTouch Weekly. “He’s learned from his previous experience and wants to protect his assets.” The source added that while Pitt is enthusiastic about their future together, he’s cautious due to his traumatic divorce from Jolie.

Ines de Ramon, on the other hand, reportedly sees Pitt’s insistence on a prenup as a product of his past heartbreak and struggles to align with his perspective. While their relationship remains intact, the prenup disagreement has put their wedding plans on hold indefinitely.

Pitt, whose net worth is estimated to exceed $400 million, endured a protracted battle over custody of his six children and joint assets with Jolie, making him cautious about entering another union without legal protections. Despite their disagreement, sources suggest the couple is taking time to work through their differences.

Fans and insiders who anticipated an engagement announcement from the couple after Pitt’s divorce settlement may have to wait longer, as the actor prioritizes ensuring his future financial security. For now, it seems Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are navigating this hurdle while remaining committed to their relationship.