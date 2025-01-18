NATIONAL

PTI founder neither worried nor discouraged by recent court verdict: Sheikh Rashid

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan is neither worried nor discouraged by the verdict in the 190 million pound case.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Sheikh Rashid said that he visited the jail in connection with the May 9 case, where he met PTI founder Imran Khan in the courtroom.

“The meeting took place in a pleasant atmosphere. Today, I kissed Imran Khan, and he hugged me,” he shared.

Sheikh Rashid further revealed that Imran Khan told him, “You understand all the rules of politics. Allah is the Greatest, and He alone will help us,”. He added that he reassured Imran Khan that the high court would soon grant him relief.

“This hardship is meant to elevate you,” he remarked, emphasizing that Imran Khan remained completely unbothered by the upcoming verdict.

When asked about the negotiations, Sheikh Rashid stated that if a judicial commission is not formed, then the talks are over.

Regarding Barrister Gohar’s reported meeting with the Army Chief, he said, “I have no knowledge of it”.

