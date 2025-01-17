Farmers plan fresh march to New Delhi on January 21

PATIALA: A group of 101 farmers will once again take a protest march to New Delhi from Punjab’s Shambhu border point with neighbouring Haryana on January 21.

The announcement has come as the protesting farmers led by fasting farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal are in talks to forge a united front with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions that protested on the Delhi borders in 2020-21 against the Centre’s now-scrapped farm laws.

A 35-year-old farmer, Pritpal Singh from Kapurthala, who is part of the group of 111 farmers fasting on the Haryana side of the Khanauri border in support of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, suffered an epileptic attack. He was attended by a team of doctors, after which he resumed his fast.

On Tuesday, a group of 111 farmers had also started an indefinite fast in support of Dallewal on the Haryana side of the Khanauri border under tight security as the Haryana administration clamped movement restrictions around their protest site.

Farmers under the SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have been protesting on the Shambhu and Khanauri border points of Punjab since February 13 last year, when their march to Delhi was halted by security personnel.

Giving information about their foot march on January 21, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher slammed the Centre for not accepting their demands, including a law ensuring minimum support prices for crops.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers expressed concern over Dallewal’s deteriorating health as the leader’s fast entered its 52nd day today. They said he is facing the risk of “multiple organ failure” because of his prolonged fasting.