Kate Middleton reveals family’s ‘shocking’ reaction to cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate opened up about her family’s reaction to her shocking cancer diagnosis during her latest public appearance.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at  The Royal Marsden Hospital in London on January 14 to personally extend gratitude towards medical staff for taking care of her during her treatment.

Moreover, the future Queen comforted her fellow cancer patients and exchanged words of support.

Author Angela Terry spoke to People magazine that Kate revealed her family’s shocking reaction to her medical condition.

She said, “I overheard her talking to someone about the shock of diagnosis and she said, “Yes! The shock — and it’s not just you, it’s the whole family, isn’t it?'”

“She was so open. She had this ‘We’re in this together’ approach, so I think people felt they were able to say all sorts of things. It was really heart-warming to watch,” Terry added.

It is important to note that Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. She underwent chemotherapy for a few months in the same year.

Following her first public appearance in 2025, Kate took to social media, revealing that she is currently in remission from cancer and focused on full recovery.

