Sindh govt greenlights 8,000 electric buses to overhaul Karachi’s public transport system

KARACHI: In a landmark move aimed at transforming Karachi’s public transport network, the Sindh provincial government has approved a plan to introduce 8,000 electric buses (e-buses) into the city’s mass transit system.

The plan, which will be rolled out in phases over the next four years, promises to modernize the city’s transportation infrastructure, reduce carbon emissions, and provide an eco-friendly and efficient alternative to the current system.

The Sindh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, discussed and approved the proposal during a meeting on Thursday. The plan involves the deployment of e-buses in three phases, starting with 500 buses in the first year.

Already, 50 electric buses are operational on major routes across the city. The second phase will see the addition of 1,500 more electric buses to the fleet, followed by the final phase, which will see the introduction of between 4,000 to 6,000 electric buses over the next four years.

A key aspect of the plan is the development of the necessary infrastructure to support the electric buses. This includes charging stations, depots, and bus stations to ensure smooth and efficient operations.

In a bid to make the project sustainable, the Sindh government also plans to establish a solar power plant with a capacity of up to 1GW. The solar plant, which is expected to be completed by the end of Phase 3, will power the electric buses, contributing to the reduction of Karachi’s carbon footprint.

To kickstart the initiative, a pilot project for 50 electric buses was approved on May 30, 2024. These buses will operate under a rent-to-own model, where the National Energy & Transport Corporation (NETC) will procure and supply the buses.

NETC, a subsidiary of the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) under the Ministry of Defence Production, will charge a cost-per-kilometre payment arrangement, covering a specified distance per year.

The Sindh government has allocated Rs412.5 million for the last quarter of fiscal year 2025 and committed Rs1.65 billion annually for eight years to cover the buses’ monthly payments.

The cabinet also approved the signing of a contract between the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) and NETC for the supply, construction, operation, and maintenance of 100 electric buses under the rent-to-own scheme. The approval of this contract marks a significant step in the realization of the electric buses project, which is expected to significantly improve Karachi’s public transport infrastructure.

An independent expert has been appointed to monitor all aspects of the project, ensuring that technical, financial, and legal considerations are adhered to. This expert will oversee the proper implementation and progress of the electric bus plan, as well as the development of the supporting infrastructure.

This ambitious project is expected to transform Karachi’s public transport network, making it more modern, eco-friendly, and sustainable. By reducing reliance on fossil fuels, the project will also help improve air quality in the city, contributing to the overall health and well-being of Karachi’s residents.

With its emphasis on clean energy, efficiency, and the modernization of the city’s public transport, the electric buses initiative is one of the most significant steps the Sindh government has taken towards improving the state of public transportation in Karachi. The plan also aligns with global trends toward cleaner and greener mass transit systems, positioning Karachi as a leader in sustainable urban mobility.

The Sindh government’s commitment to promoting clean energy solutions through this project is also reflected in the plans to set up a solar power plant capable of generating up to 1GW of electricity by the end of Phase 3. This will help power the electric buses and reduce the city’s overall energy consumption from traditional sources.

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve the city’s infrastructure, the Sindh government is also focusing on the recruitment of 195 teachers, creating 700 additional teacher positions, and making amendments to education board laws. These initiatives, discussed in the same meeting, aim to address the educational needs of Karachi’s growing population and ensure that the city continues to make progress on multiple fronts.

The approval of the 8,000 electric buses project marks a major milestone in Karachi’s journey toward cleaner, more efficient public transportation. With the continued efforts of the Sindh government and the involvement of experts and stakeholders, the city is set to embrace a modern, sustainable transport system in the near future.