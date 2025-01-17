PTI’s Gohar demands judicial commission as condition for talks with govt

ISLAMABAD: Following the accountability court’s sentencing of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has made the formation of a judicial commission within seven days a key condition for any future negotiations with the government.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Gohar Ali Khan expressed that neither he nor the PTI leadership was surprised by the court’s decision, which sentenced Imran Khan to 14 years and Bushra Bibi to seven years in prison.

He noted that both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were seen smiling when the verdict was announced, reinforcing their resilience in the face of what they regard as politically motivated charges.

“The verdict is just another chapter in the ongoing political victimisation of the PTI leadership. It highlights the systemic injustice that the party and its leaders are enduring,” Gohar said.

He emphasized that the future of any negotiations with the government hinged on the immediate formation of a judicial commission to ensure transparency and fairness in the legal proceedings.

“Imran Khan has made it clear in his message to the nation that his legal battles will not be resolved through deals. Neither he nor Bushra Bibi will compromise their principles in exchange for a clean slate in the courts,” he added, underscoring the PTI leadership’s commitment to standing firm against what they perceive as politically motivated charges.

As the PTI continues to contest the legal decisions, Gohar Ali Khan’s statement signals that the party will demand structural reforms in the justice system before proceeding with any further dialogue with the government.

The call for a judicial commission marks the PTI’s determination to secure a fair trial and expose what it claims to be a biased and unfair judicial process.