Queen Camilla Makes Bold Move To Snub Princess Kate Leaving Prince William Helpless

Queen Camilla is expected to take centre stage at the upcoming French State Visit, with her choice of royal jewels potentially outshining the Princess of Wales. As the royal family prepares for the high-profile event, jewellery expert Tobias Kormind predicts that Camilla’s dramatic tiara selection could give her a dazzling edge over Kate.

Speaking to GB News, Kormind shared his thoughts on what the royals may wear for the glittering state banquet. He suggests that the Princess of Wales will likely choose the timeless Lover’s Knot Tiara, a favourite of hers, paired with delicate pearl earrings for a graceful, elegant look.

However, Camilla may opt for something more eye-catching. Kormind speculates that she could choose the bold Greville Tiara, known for its striking honeycomb design, making a powerful statement at the event. For her daytime engagements, Queen Camilla is expected to embrace understated elegance, with classic pieces like diamond drop earrings or her signature pearl strand choker.

While Queen Camilla may lean into dramatic style, Princess Kate will likely maintain her refined, regal elegance. Kormind predicts she will favour classic pearl accessories, such as the beloved Collingwood earrings or a subtle pair of pearl cluster studs, maintaining her chic, timeless appearance.

The French State Visit will kick off with the Prince and Princess of Wales welcoming the Macron family at an airbase near London. Following the arrival, the royal couple will accompany the French leaders to Windsor, where King Charles and Queen Camilla will host a grand state banquet, setting the stage for royal style at its finest.