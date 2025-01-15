Sindh suspends two officers over using CM’s plane without permission

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday suspended two officers over using Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s plane without permission.

The officers, both grade 17 officials, flew from Islamabad to Karachi with their families aboard the Chief Minister’s plane.

The government of Sindh issued a notification confirming the suspension.

According to the notification, the suspended officials include Section Officer Syed Faraz Ali from the PM’s cadre, and Wajid Shah, a protocol officer at the Sindh House.

Both officers were aboard the flight, which was a test flight returning to Karachi, without the required authorisation.

Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah stated that the flight was being conducted as a test flight, and that the officers had no clearance to travel on it.