The silent struggle of street children

I can’t help but notice the little, exhausted faces of youngsters squeezing through traffic whenever I travel through the streets of Lahore, Karachi, or any other large Pakistani city. Many just beg for a few rupees, while others wipe windscreens or carry toys or flowers. These kids, who are frequently barefoot and wearing ripped clothing, appear to have become an inconspicuous yet unavoidable aspect of city life.

One day, a youngster of about eight knocked on my car window while I was waiting at a red light. He gazed at me with eyes that were much too old for his youthful face while holding a box of Kleenex in one hand. I rolled down my window and asked him about his life, instead of dismissing him as I typically do. He told me that he had never attended school and that his name was Sameer. He and his three siblings were barely able to be fed by his parents, who were both daily wage workers. In order to make a small contribution to the home income, Sameer started selling tissues before daybreak and continued till late at night.

Supporting programmes that help street kids directly can have a significant impact on their lives. Even the smallest move might have a big impact on their destiny. We can facilitate their empowerment by supporting educational initiatives and supportive surroundings. The change ultimately depends on our willingness as a group to recognize and confront these issues. In order to contribute to a better and more just future for everybody, we must cooperate to make sure that these kids’ voices are heard, their hardships are acknowledged, and their potential is unlocked

Sameer was on my mind all the time. He was more than just a figure; he was a striking illustration of the terrible conditions that an estimated 1.5 million Pakistani street children must endure. These kids live in a world where survival, not childhood, is the defining factor. These youngsters traverse hazardous streets where they are subjected to starvation, abuse, and exploitation while other kids are in parks or classes.

Systemic problems are at the heart of their predicament. The most obvious cause is poverty. Children are frequently viewed as an extra source of money rather than an investment in the future by low-income families. Even though government schools offer free education, these families cannot really afford it. For many, attending school is unaffordable due to hidden expenses like books, uniforms, and transportation. The disintegration of family structures is another cause. A large number of street kids are orphans or originate from dysfunctional households. Children are frequently left to fend for themselves as a result of drug abuse, domestic violence, or parent death. They encounter a variety of new risks once they are on the streets, such as being enlisted in criminal activity and experiencing physical and sexual abuse.

What really amazes me, though, is how these kids are yet unnoticed in our culture. Despite being everywhere— at signals, outside eateries, and in marketplaces— they are disregarded, written off, or even held responsible for their predicament. We disregard the fact that they are victims of a system that has let them down on every level and instead view them as annoyances. I became aware of these kids’ potential despite their circumstances after spending time with Sameer. They have developed their intelligence, resourcefulness, and resilience via necessity. However, this potential is squandered in the absence of social assistance, healthcare, or education. Sameer told me that one day he hoped to work as a teacher. If he were given the means to follow his aspirations, I couldn’t help but wonder what he could accomplish.

The problem is being addressed to some extent. Children from marginalized communities are being educated and supported by NGOs such as The Citizens Foundation, Akhuwat, and Edhi Foundation. However, even if these efforts are admirable, they are insufficient to address such a significant issue. Although the government plays a vital role, its efforts are still insufficient. Social welfare programmes are rife with inefficiencies, and policies intended to end child labour sometimes only exist on paper.

There are easy yet effective actions that can be performed. It is essential to increase access to high-quality education. Schools must be more inclusive in both their approach and financial support. Families might be encouraged to take their children to school rather than work by offering flexible school schedules, vocational training, and food programmes.

Another urgent problem is healthcare. Although they lack access to healthcare, street children frequently suffer from avoidable illnesses and malnutrition. Some of these gaps might be filled by free health camps or mobile clinics. The quality of life for these kids might also be greatly enhanced by building shelters or other secure areas where they can play, eat, and sleep without fear. But more important than systemic changes is a change in how society perceives these kids. We must acknowledge them as unique people with aspirations, goals, and boundless potential rather than as problems. Small gestures like making eye contact, saying something nice, or simply acknowledging their presence are the first steps.

I wonder where Sameer will be in ten years and think about him a lot. Will he have found a route out of the streets or will he still remain there? Although his tale is only one of millions, it has taught me the value of listening. Despite being unnoticed to many, these kids are a mirror of the shortcomings in our society. Ignoring them will simply make the issue worse rather than go away. I implore you to stop and consider a child’s life the next time you see them at a traffic light. If they had the chance, what might they become? And how can we, both individually and collectively, turn that opportunity become a reality? Finally, it is critical that we take both structural reform and humanitarian action.

Supporting programmes that help street kids directly can have a significant impact on their lives. Even the smallest move might have a big impact on their destiny. We can facilitate their empowerment by supporting educational initiatives and supportive surroundings. The change ultimately depends on our willingness as a group to recognize and confront these issues. In order to contribute to a better and more just future for everybody, we must cooperate to make sure that these kids’ voices are heard, their hardships are acknowledged, and their potential is unlocked.