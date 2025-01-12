Prince Harry Resumes ‘Royal Role’ As Life In Montecito Takes Shocking Turn

Prince Harry returned to his old self, which might have delighted his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex has “fallen into the royal role” as life in his and Meghan Markle’s Montecito mansion takes a shocking turn.

For the unversed, the couple made a surprise joint appearance to comfort and support Los Angeles fire victims at an evacuation centre in Pasadena, California.

They donated to affected communities and extended kind words to those impacted. Notably, Harry fully embraced his royal role, being seen hugging and comforting victims.

Now, body language expert Judi James analysed Harry and Meghan’s gestures during an interview with Express.

Speaking of Meghan, she said, “Meghan uses a variety of different levels of response here to show her reactions to the stories she is hearing.”