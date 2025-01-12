Prince Harry Resumes ‘Royal Role’ As Life In Montecito Takes Shocking Turn

Prince Harry returned to his old self, which might have delighted his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.
The Duke of Sussex has “fallen into the royal role” as life in his and Meghan Markle’s Montecito mansion takes a shocking turn.
For the unversed, the couple made a surprise joint appearance to comfort and support Los Angeles fire victims at an evacuation centre in Pasadena, California.
They donated to affected communities and extended kind words to those impacted. Notably, Harry fully embraced his royal role, being seen hugging and comforting victims.
Now, body language expert Judi James analysed Harry and Meghan’s gestures during an interview with Express.
Speaking of Meghan, she said, “Meghan uses a variety of different levels of response here to show her reactions to the stories she is hearing.”
Judi believes Harry looks a “little distracted” or maybe “lost” at one point but he mirrors his wife by placing a hand on the victim’s shoulder.
“He appears more assured with the man, cupping the side of his face before offering a very close hug of what looks like sympathy,” the expert explained.
Moreover, the body analyst claimed that Harry has “fallen into the kind of royal role he would have played after tragedies or disasters in the UK, where this kind of photo opportunity would have been seen as a way of boosting morale and ensuring attention.”