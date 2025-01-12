Selena Gomez’s White Wedding Dress Tease Has Fans Losing It

Based on Selena Gomez’s recent appearances at the Golden Globes and on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, many fans believe the 32-year-old is hinting about her wedding to Benny Blanco by dressing more in white.

On December 11, the Wizards of Waverly Place actor declared her engagement. She disclosed that her boyfriend, a music businessman, had really proposed in the summer of 2024, but they chose to keep it a secret to prevent bad publicity because it coincided with the birth of Justin Bieber’s son.

The internet was ablaze with excitement when she made her announcement, and speculation surrounding the singer’s impending nuptials as she gets ready to become a wife hasn’t stopped.

Onlookers speculated that she was embracing her inner Cinderella after discovering her Prince Charming when she wore a ring and a necklace with 990 diamonds to the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5. She was wearing a baby blue Prada dress.

Fans speculated that she was sticking with the romantic theme by getting acquainted with all-white wedding gowns when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel, wearing a white minidress adorned with beads and pointed-toed Aquazzura heels.

One user wrote to Instagram, “Oh my goshh. Since she will be a bride soon, her outfit choices always resemble a wedding dress, I can’t believe it, it’s so good.”

A second added, “The two looks are probably the most stunning looks I’ve seen! Her hair and makeup are literal perfection.”

And a third commented, “Erin [Walsh, Gomez’s stylist], I screamed when I saw this first dress, it was spectacular, I love her with her legs out, with the dress well placed at the waist.”