As recent wildfire destroyed Los Angeles, attention has turned to an unexpected source Ally Carter, American author who previously accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of serious misconduct during his wild parties.

The author’s website reveals that she has experienced some dark and challenging days in her life as she has survived series of traumatic incidents, including PTSD, Police Brutality, CPS corruption, dissociative identity disorder and a few more.

Back in October 2024, Carter posted a video on Facebook through KOKO Can’t Be Denied page, hinting at another arrest and promising more secrets to come.

The viral video gained a lot of attention just a month after Diddy’s arrest.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “Watch for those fires. Explosions make fires too. Explosions make accidental fires too.”

She said that at first the cause of fires would be unclear, but soon people would realise they were linked to trafficking. Once they made the connection, it would be obvious the fires weren’t random.

However, an X user recently shared the viral video and wrote: “Maybe these fires have a much deeper purpose… Ally Carter who was trafficked under The Getty by extremely famous people told us to watch out for the fires and that there is more to them…”

The video went viral in no time, racking up over 2 million views and more than 4,000 reposts. It sparked a lot of speculation, with many users linking the anticipated fires to the devastating wildfires that recently hit Los Angeles.

One user wrote: “Something nefarious is definitely going on,” while another one said, “I was just thinking, there’s something weird about this fire.”