Meghan Markle Receives Warning As Prince Harry Performs Royal Role

Meghan Markle received a meaningful piece of advice as Prince Harry resumed his royal role.

The Duchess of Sussex recently marked her return on social media. On an Instagram account titled, Meghan, she has posted three videos since January 1st.

The first video features her announcing a powerful comeback, the second is the official trailer for her much-anticipated Netflix cooking show, and the third video is a tribute in loving memory of her dog, Guy.

Speaking of her back-to-back posts, social media manager Caitlin Jardine warned the Duchess can engage her audience with meaningful content without “overdoing” and “over saturating” her feed as it seems “ingenuine and insincere.”

In a conversation with Express, the expert shared, “Her followers would much prefer and appreciate posts that are thoughtful and intentional rather than purely just promotional or overly frequent.”

Caitlin urged Meghan not to post excessive content which lacks “any value or benefit to her audience” as it portrays her in a negative light and netizens think of her as “fame hungry.”

The social media expert advised the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to post “authentic” content.

“As a public figure and former royal stature, they expect her to use Instagram not just for personal updates but as a platform to shout about important causes, highlight her recent projects and connect to viewers in a meaningful way,” Caitlin stated.

It is important to note that these comments came after the Duke of Sussex seemingly resumed her role as a royal figure by comforting victims of the LA fire