Afghan Situation and regional stability

The security situation in Afghanistan has significantly worsened, with alarming consequences for both the country and its neighboring states. The December 11 suicide bombing at the Taliban’s Ministry of Refugees in Kabul, which killed Minister Khalil Haqqani and two others, stands as a grim reminder of the escalating violence. This attack, one of the largest since the Taliban assumed the reins of power in 2023, makes it clear that the need to act urgently to stabilise Afghanistan cannot be overemphasised.

The suicide bombing intended for the highly-guarded leader of the Haqqani network has shown Pakistan that no Taliban leader, regardless of how fortified he maybe, is safe from an operation. The ISIS-K can be held responsible for the attack despite the fact that no group has taken responsibility for this act of terror. Such a brazen attack reveals the Taliban have failed to safeguard their leaders and their territories even though they claimed their rule has brought stability in Afghanistan.

Pakistan, which is a neighboring state that has greatly borne the brunt of Afghanistan’s crisis, denounced the bombing. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has condemned the incident and affirmed Pakistan’s position of non-tolerance of terrorism. However, such incidents of violence are no less than concerns spurring doubts on the competency and efficiency of the regional counter-terrorism efforts as well as the capacity of Afghan Taliban in managing the insurgent threats.

Indeed, it appears that without a genuine effort towards the struggle against terrorism and for the stability of the region Afghanistan could turn into the hot-bed of violence and instability that would not only put the future of Afghanistan on the line but also that of the entire region. The time for the reception of authentic and meaningful negotiations is at the present moment before the aforementioned problem exacerbates and becomes irreversible

In the recent past, the rate at which Afghanistan has become an incubator for several terrorists’ outfits has risen significantly especially after the takeover by Taliban; ISIS-K and the TTP included. The interim government continues to play a role of denial despite the everyday killing of TTP operatives in Afghanistan which depicts a culture of difficult genuine policy admission. It does not only threaten the stability in Afghanistan, but also threatens the stability of the whole wide region.

Incongruously, the Taliban continue to deny accusations by the USA and other international allies that the militant group hosts terrorist groups in Afghanistan and regrettably the conflicts between the two neighbours continues to soar. The guilt for ISIS-K attacks lies with Pakistan, say the Taliban which is an excuse that lacks evidence and inhibits productive discussion. This blame game pulls away from the endeavours which are necessary for coordinated or integrated counter-terrorism measures.

For the sake of stabilization in the region, the new Afghan interim government has no other choice but to begin taking active and tangible actions against terrorists continuing their activities with impunity on the Afghan territory. The consistent and extensive use of force or an occasional enforcement campaign is no longer sufficient. Therefore, an integrated strategy of intelligence and counter-terrorism, as well as a conflict prevention approach, needs to be taken.

The denial of the existence of organizations such as TTP by the Afghan Taliban weakens confidence on trust and working relations with neighbouring countries. If Afghanistan’s leadership wants peace, it needs to identify and eliminate terrorists. The interim government should not deny the existence of insurgent groups and should make serious efforts to counter them. Also, cooperation with Pakistan and other members of the international community is required to fight international terrorism. As in the case of State 1, engaging all the ethnic and political groups in inclusive governance and negotiations, can also address sources of conflict.

The increasing insecurity in Afghanistan has serious consequences in the South Asian and Central Asian regions. The emergence of new terror groups without any control measures damages political stability of the region, affects economic growth and increases the suffering of the populace. Because of its border with Afghanistan, the TTP poses enhanced threats to the internal security and sovereignty of Pakistan– even as the country deals with TTP cross-border attacks.

Further, the increasing insecurity in Afghanistan poses a great threat to development and peace within that region. It affects projects like the CPEC and other regional connectivity projects that require stability in Afghanistan. The Afghan government continues to have a false approach engaging in counter-terrorism cooperation and further is likely to expose Afghanistan more to isolation besides its already worse off economically and politically.

With regard to the crisis in Afghanistan, another major role belongs to the international community. The Taliban have to be forced diplomatically as much as possible and made to accept every counter-terrorism measure set in international territories. Humanitarian aid should be focused, as the people of Afghanistan have been suffering from violence for years while teenage boys and girls still want to go to school.

The suicide attack on December 11 IS as a sad sign of THE deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. The Taliban’s inability to explain the infiltration of other terror groups and their tendency to shift blame have contributed to that. In order for Afghanistan to come out of this crisis a changed country, it is high time its leadership became transparent, encouraged regional cooperation and urgently went after these insurgents.

Indeed, it appears that without a genuine effort towards the struggle against terrorism and for the stability of the region Afghanistan could turn into the hot-bed of violence and instability that would not only put the future of Afghanistan on the line but also that of the entire region. The time for the reception of authentic and meaningful negotiations is at the present moment before the aforementioned problem exacerbates and becomes irreversible.