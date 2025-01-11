Punjab CM kicks off first of its kind Rs1b ‘Punjab Dhee Rani Program’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday launched first of its kind in Pakistan’s history “Punjab Dhee Rani Program” to provide financial support for marriages of deserving individuals.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz kicked of the programme by attending the first mass-wedding of 51 couples in Lahore’s best marriage hall.

This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden of marriage expenses, which many underprivileged families struggle to afford.

“Marriage is an emotional moment for the children and their parents. I pray for their joy and happiness,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while launching “Punjab Dhee Rani Program.”

She added, “As much as your parents and you are happy, I am also your mother and very happy too.” She prayed, “May Allah Almighty give my daughters and sons a happy and peaceful life.” The newlyweds also included five Christian brides and grooms.

The chief minister congratulated all the newlyweds one by one, loved the brides and offered them a lot of prayers for their happy matrimonial lives. She gave them gifts of mattresses, cooking utensils, dinner sets and other essential items.

The Punjab CM also launched ‘Dhee Rani Program Greeting Card.’ She loved every bride and gave them greeting cards. She said, “Dhee Rani will be able to get a gift money of Rs100,000 using the greeting card.”

Maulana Dr Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi and Bishop Lahore Nadeem Kamran prayed at the ceremony respectively. A lavish lunch was served to the participants of the ceremony by the Social Welfare Department.

Madam Chief Minister also took a group photo with the newlyweds, and inspected the gifts being given to them. Addressing the ceremony, she said, “I congratulate from the core of my heart all daughters, sons, their parents and family members on their marriage under “Dhee Rani Program.” She added, “May Allah Almighty always keep you happy.”

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

– Age and Marital Status: The bride must be between 18-40 years old and unmarried.

– Residency: The applicant must be domiciled in Punjab.

– Family Background: The program prioritizes destitute, orphan, or disabled individuals, as well as daughters of disabled parents.

– Match Confirmation: The bride must have a confirmed match (Rishta).

Application Process

Interested individuals can apply for the program through three convenient methods:

In-Person Registration: Visit the nearest Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal office. Online Application: Fill out the application form on the official website ((link unavailable)). Helpline: Call 1312 for information and guidance on the application process.

Benefits of the Program

Successful applicants will receive:

– Dowry/Gift: A package worth Rs206,000, including essential items.

– Venue Arrangements: The government will cover wedding ceremony expenses.

– Cash Gift: A Rs100,000 gift, transferred to the bride’s bank account via an ATM card from the Bank of Punjab.

The Punjab Dhee Rani Program is a major initiative to support underprivileged families in Punjab, promoting dignity and financial stability in marriage celebrations.

