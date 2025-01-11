KP mulling reaching out to Elon Musk over internet slowdown

PESHAWAR: As internet speeds continue to deteriorate across Pakistan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is exploring the possibility of reaching out to tech giant Elon Musk to address the issue.

Shafqat Ayaz, the Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister, revealed that the provincial government is considering contacting various stakeholders, including Musk, in response to the significant internet slowdown in KP, which has severely impacted the IT sector.

Ayaz said, “There is an internet problem in KP, but no one knows the reasons behind it.” Pakistan has faced ongoing internet speed issues, with the government attributing the problem to faults in submarine cables. However, reports have suggested that authorities may also be experimenting with a new “firewall.”

This development follows recent remarks from Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, who confirmed that he was awaiting approval from the Pakistani government to launch his satellite internet service, Starlink, in the country.

On social media, Musk said, “We are waiting for approval from the government.” His statement came in response to a conversation with Pakistani activist Sanam Jamali, who urged Musk to expedite Starlink’s launch in Pakistan, highlighting the potential benefits of the service for millions of people, including improved connectivity, education, and business opportunities.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, confirmed last month that the government is in talks with Starlink to bring its services to Pakistan, aiming to tackle the ongoing internet disruptions.

The internet slowdown has affected millions of users nationwide, with frustrations mounting over the lack of a clear resolution.