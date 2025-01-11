Punjab govt striving hard to mitigate people’s sufferings: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari on Saturday said that the PML-N will never forget Shahdara locality and its people and the provincial government is taking effective measures to mitigate the residents’ sufferings.

Azma Bokhari said this while addressing a press conference with MPA and Chairman Provincial Privilege Committee Samiullah Khan in Lahore.

She said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is going to launch ‘Dhee Rani Programme’ to provide relief to poor segments of the society.

She further said that International Conference on Girls Education is being held in Islamabad in which participants belonging to more than 50 countries are taking part.

She said that if any head of state visits Pakistan they (PTI) started to create anarchy and try to destabilize Pakistan.

Azma Bokhari said that no brotherly country paid any attention to their statements. The PTI founder’s final call for protest turned out to be a miss call, she added.

She said that civil disobedience campaign was started only to harm Pakistan. They even wrote letters to International Monetary Fund (IMF) asking them to stop funding to Pakistan, she added.

“But our country received record remittances worth $3.8 billion during the month of December, 2024. Only one person is behind all these conspiracies to destabilize Pakistan and its institutions. They are introducing a new technique every day.”

“But Punjab Chief Minister started a new development project every day. More than 30,000 students granted scholarships. During ten months of the government, the CM was trying to provide relief to people every day.”

She revealed that Chief Minister’s scholarships will touch 100,000 mark from current figures of 30,000.

Azma Bokhari said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz introduced Livestock Card to establish cattle farm worth Rs11 billion.

She said that PTI government rolled back laptop scheme and started “langar khanay” and cannabis. During previous government’s tenure Pakistan was being run on the whims of a faith-healer.

But now Pakistan is back on the path of progress and prosperity. She said that first PTI founder was adamant on not seeking any NRO but now he is on his knees begging an NRO.

She said no one bothered to pay him a visit in jail. The KP government obtained loans of more than Rs6,000 billion and their cabinet volume has touched the 33 number.

She said that Pakistan has been suffering for last 12 years due to inefficiency and inability of only one person.