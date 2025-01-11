Kardashian-Jenners Flee Homes, Provide Meals for Firefighters Battling LA Fires

The Kardashian-Jenner family has evacuated their homes as wildfires continue to sweep through Los Angeles County. According to reports from Page Six and TMZ, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Rob Kardashian fled their properties after receiving an evacuation order due to the Kenneth Fire, which began burning 1,000 acres northeast of Calabasas on Thursday.

By Friday morning, the evacuation order was lifted as the Kenneth Fire reached 35% containment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It remains unclear where the family stayed during the evacuation or if they have since returned to their homes.

Despite the disruption, the Kardashians gave back to the community by donating meals to firefighters and first responders. “My family and I wanted to feed a few firehouses today,” Khloé Kardashian wrote on Instagram. She highlighted their partnership with Carousel Restaurant, which prepared hundreds of individual meals for those battling the flames.

The restaurant also expressed gratitude to the family, sharing photos of firefighters with the donated meals and thanking them for their generosity.

The Kardashians have deep roots in the Calabasas and Hidden Hills communities, with Kris and Khloé living next door to each other, and Kim and Kylie residing nearby. Kourtney’s $9 million Calabasas home and Kendall’s $8.5 million property in Mulholland Estates were also at risk during the fires.

Kim faced an additional scare as her $70 million Malibu vacation home fell within the evacuation zone of the Palisades Fires. Thankfully, both her Malibu and Hidden Hills properties remain undamaged, per photos obtained by Page Six.

However, other celebrities have not been as fortunate. Kim’s close friend Paris Hilton lost her Malibu home and shared the heartbreaking aftermath with followers. Other stars, including Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, Miles Teller, Billy Crystal, and Anna Faris, have also lost their homes. Meanwhile, actors like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Ben Affleck narrowly avoided disaster as their properties were spared despite being in evacuation zones.

As the fires continue to burn across Los Angeles County, the Kardashian-Jenners’ support for first responders showcases a small act of solidarity amid a devastating situation.