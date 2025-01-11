Royal Tensions Mount as King Charles Considers Will Changes Regarding Prince Harry

King Charles III is reportedly under pressure from royal insiders and family members to exclude Prince Harry from his will, following Harry’s public exit from the royal family. According to Radar Online, palace sources claim the monarch is being advised to revise his will to reflect the ongoing tensions with his youngest son.

“A lot of people in royal circles feel Harry does not deserve a dime, and they’re leaning on Charles to cut him off,” a palace insider revealed. The pressure comes amid reports that King Charles, 76, is battling pancreatic cancer, with sources suggesting his reign may be shorter than expected.

Prince William is allegedly among those supporting Harry’s exclusion, reflecting the deep animosity still present within the family. “There’s still so much animosity towards Harry,” a source explained. “Senior courtiers, who oversee the royal family’s affairs, are driving this decision, and there’s little resistance from other family members.”

The source also warned that removing Harry from the will could be “the final nail in the coffin” for any reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and his family.

Queen Camilla has reportedly played a role in advising Charles against engaging with Harry. A source claimed, “She’s made it her mission to protect Charles from stress, and in her view, Harry only brings anxiety. She’s even suggested Charles shouldn’t take Harry’s calls, as it could negatively affect his health.”

The alleged discussions around King Charles’ will highlight the continued rift between the royal family and Prince Harry, raising further questions about whether reconciliation is possible in the future.