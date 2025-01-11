Ricky Martin’s Son Valentino Shares Reaction to Los Angeles Wild Fires

s wildfires continue to wreak havoc across Los Angeles County, Ricky Martin’s family has joined the list of those affected by the devastation. His son, Valentino, recently shared a dramatic video on social media showing thick smoke clouds looming over their Los Angeles home.

“Fires are goin’ crazy!!!” Valentino wrote in his Instagram Stories, capturing the scene from their backyard as smoke blanketed the sky and palm trees. The wildfires have forced over 200,000 residents to evacuate, destroying more than 3,956 acres of land, multiple structures, and historic buildings across Altadena and Pasadena.

While Ricky Martin has shared updates about the fires on social media, it’s unclear if his family remains in California or has returned to Puerto Rico, where they recently celebrated the holidays. The singer’s former partner, Jwan Yosef, also posted footage showing the smoke engulfing parts of the city.

The crisis has affected numerous celebrities, with Paris Hilton, John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Eugene Levy, Miles Teller, Diane Warren, and Mandy Moore among those who have lost their homes. Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens expressed her gratitude to first responders, writing, “Thank you to all the firefighters out there risking their lives. LA be safe. My heart breaks for everyone affected.”

As the fires rage on, celebrities and residents alike are rallying to support relief efforts, sharing their experiences and appreciation for those battling the destructive flames.