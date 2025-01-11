NATIONAL

Malala Yousafzai expresses happiness on reaching Pakistan for education summit

By AFP
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 12: Co-founder of Malala Fund and a Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks on stage at Massachusetts Conference For Women 2019 at Boston Convention Center on December 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Massachusetts Conference for Women 2019)

ISLAMABAD: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on Saturday reached Pakistan after a gap of over two years to attend the two-day global conference on girls’ education in Islamabad as a special guest.

“I’m truly honoured, overwhelmed and happy to be back in Pakistan,” Malala said as she arrived at the conference in Islamabad on her third visit to the country.

The education activist was shot by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2012 when she was a schoolgirl and has returned to the country only a handful of times since.

The two-day summit brings together representatives from Muslim-majority countries, where tens of millions of girls are out of school.

Malala is due to address the summit on Sunday (tomorrow).

“I will speak about protecting rights for all girls to go to school, and why leaders must hold the Taliban accountable for their crimes against Afghan women and girls,” she posted on social media platform X on Friday.

Federal Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui told AFP the Taliban government in Afghanistan had been invited to attend, but Islamabad has not received a response.

Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls and women are banned from going to school and university.

Since returning to power in 2021, the Afghan Taliban government in Kabul has imposed strict rules that the United Nations has called “gender apartheid”.

Pakistan is facing its own severe education crisis with more than 26 million children out of school, mostly as a result of poverty, according to official government figures — one of the highest figures in the world.

Malala became a household name after she was attacked by the TTP militants on a school bus in the remote Swat valley in 2012.

She was evacuated to the United Kingdom and went on to become a global advocate for girls’ education and, at the age of 17, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner.

The Nobel laureate’s last visit was in 2022 when she arrived in the country along with her parents to visit the flood-affected areas to raise international awareness regarding the devastation caused by climate change in the South Asian nation.

Malala’s first visit to Pakistan was back in March 2018 — more than five years after she left the country following the TTP attack.

Previous article
Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Follow Royal Rule That Would Separate Them
Next article
Ricky Martin’s Son Valentino Shares Reaction to Los Angeles Wild Fires
AFP
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Grabs Lunch With Fiancé Amid Chaotic LA...

Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, was seen dining with her fiancé, Justin Long, amidst the ongoing wildfire chaos in Los...

Truck accident claims 12 lives in Karak

Jennifer Lopez Offers Support to Ben Affleck Amid Pacific Palisades Fire Evacuation

Malala may come face to face with Taliban minister at Pakistan girls summit

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.