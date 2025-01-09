World

Saudi Arabia condemns map showing Arab lands as part of Israel

By Agencies

RIYADH: Saudi has expressed the condemnation and rejection of the Israeli occupation’s claims and false allegations regarding a map published by official accounts affiliated with it.

The map inaccurately depicts parts of Arab countries, including Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, as being within its alleged borders, said the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

The Kingdom asserted that such extremist claims reflect the occupation authorities’ intent to entrench their occupation, continue blatant assaults on the sovereignty of states, and violate international laws and norms.

In response, Saudi Arabia reiterated its call for the international community to assume its responsibility in halting Israeli violations against the region’s countries and peoples.

The Kingdom also emphasized the necessity of respecting the sovereignty and borders of states to prevent the escalation of regional crises and the undermining of efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.

