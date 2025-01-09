China-Nigeria ties an example of Global South solidarity: Wang Yi

ABUJA: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that China and Nigeria have set an example of Global South solidarity and cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made these remarks during a meeting with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Noting that China-Nigeria relations have transcended the bilateral scope, Wang called for the two countries to work together in building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

He noted that relations between China and Nigeria achieved a new milestone when the two countries elevated ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership last September.

“China and Nigeria have always respected each other and treated each other as equals,” Wang added.

Both countries understand and support each other on core issues of interest, and have achieved mutual benefit and win-win cooperation on the path to development and revitalization, Wang said, adding that the relationship stands at the forefront of China-Africa relations.