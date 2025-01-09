Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to hear work reports of state institutions

— Xi Jinping chairs CPC leadership meeting on Xizang quake relief

BEIJING: The Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership met on Thursday to hear a series of work reports from the leading Party members’ groups of state institutions, including the top legislature, central government, top political advisory body, top court and top procuratorate.

The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee also heard a work report from the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over and addressed the meeting.

The meeting noted that upholding the Party’s overall leadership is the country’s greatest political advantage and that the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee is the fundamental reason for achieving continuous victories.

Last year, the leading Party members’ groups of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate resolutely upheld the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership and made significant advancements in various fields, the meeting noted.

The meeting also commended the work of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee over the past year.

Noting that 2025 marks a crucial year in China’s drive for further deepening reform comprehensively, the meeting urged the leading Party members’ groups to ensure the effective implementation of the CPC Central Committee’s decisions and plans.

The Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee should complete all tasks to a high standard, with priority given to key initiatives such as implementing intra-Party regulations and addressing unnecessary formalities to reduce burdens on the primary level, according to the meeting.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday presided over a CPC leadership meeting on relief efforts following an earthquake in Dingri County, southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region earlier this week.

Xi also addressed the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

A magnitude-6.8 earthquake struck Dingri County in the city of Xigaze at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, leaving 126 people dead and 188 others injured. A total of 407 trapped individuals have been rescued.

It was emphasized at Thursday’s meeting that the disaster relief is still at a critical stage and there must be no slackening in the relief work.

Efforts must be made to ensure a decisive victory in this tough battle against the disaster, the meeting stressed.

The meeting reviewed the relief efforts to date, noting that relevant localities and departments had responded swiftly and effectively, racing against time to save lives and minimize casualties.

It emphasized the need for all-out efforts to treat the injured, meet the basic living needs of those affected by the earthquake, and ensure they remain warm throughout the winter.

The meeting called for accelerating the repair of infrastructure and the clearing of debris to restore normal work and living conditions in the quake-hit areas as soon as possible.

It also underscored the importance of releasing authoritative information, enhancing the earthquake resistance of houses and infrastructure in key areas, and improving disaster response capabilities.

Officials at all levels are urged to remain steadfast on the front line and spare no effort in fulfilling their duties, the meeting added.