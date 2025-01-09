Prince Edward Represents British Royals at Jimmy Carter’s State Funeral in Washington

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, represented the British royal family at the state funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on Thursday, January 9. The solemn service, held at the Washington National Cathedral, honored Carter, who passed away on December 29 at the age of 100.

The Duke, 60, paid his respects on behalf of King Charles III, his older brother. He was seated beside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, underscoring the Commonwealth’s shared ties. Fan footage captured Edward earlier in the week as he paid tribute to Carter while his casket lay in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda.

The service marked the culmination of a six-day state funeral that began in Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia. Following tributes at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta and the Capitol, Carter’s body will be interred next to his wife, Rosalynn Carter, during a private ceremony in Plains.

King Charles, 76, paid tribute to Carter shortly after his passing. “He was a committed public servant and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights,” the King said in a statement, recalling Carter’s visit to the United Kingdom in 1977. The King also expressed admiration for Carter’s milestone of becoming the first U.S. president to turn 100.

Prince Edward’s presence at the service reflects the longstanding relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as Carter’s enduring legacy as a global advocate for peace, democracy, and human rights.