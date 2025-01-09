Mohsin Naqvi, US ambassador exchange views on Pak-US ties

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and outgoing US Ambassador Donald Blome exchanged in-depth views on the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the United States during a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday.

The outgoing American envoy paid a farewell call on the interior minister who commended Donald Blome’s services in promoting Pakistan-US ties. He also expressed good wishes for Mr Blome. The US ambassador strongly condemned recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi maintained that terrorism is a global issue and the international community would have to frame a joint line of action against this menace.

The minister further informed the US envoy that no foreign national is allowed to reside in Pakistan illegally. Donald Trump praised Pakistani institutions full cooperation during his stay in Pakistan. Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha and US Deputy Head of Mission Natalie Baker were also present in the meeting.