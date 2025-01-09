Oscars 2025 Delays Nominations Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a delay in the nomination reveal for the 97th Oscars, originally scheduled for January 17, in response to the devastating wildfires raging through Los Angeles. The nominations will now be announced on January 19, giving members additional time to cast their votes.

The decision comes as Southern California grapples with catastrophic fires that have forced evacuations and destroyed numerous homes, including those of several celebrities. Voting for the 97th Academy Awards, which opened this morning, has been extended by two days and will now close on Tuesday, January 14, at 5 p.m. PT.

In a related move, the Critics Choice Awards announced on X (formerly Twitter) that their 30th annual ceremony, originally set for January 12, has been postponed to January 26. Despite the delay, the event will still take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and will broadcast live on E! with streaming available on Peacock the following day.

The Oscars, traditionally held in March, remain unaffected in terms of their ceremony date. However, the shift in nomination announcements reflects the entertainment industry’s response to the ongoing crisis in Southern California.

The wildfires, which erupted on January 7, have left parts of Los Angeles in chaos. High-profile figures, including Mark Hamill, Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, and James Woods, have either evacuated or are preparing to leave their homes as the blazes continue to spread.

This year’s awards season, marked by both anticipation and unforeseen challenges, highlights the resilience of Hollywood amid difficult circumstances. As the community comes together, events like the Oscars remain a symbol of creativity and perseverance even in times of adversity.