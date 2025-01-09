Blake Lively’s Legal Team Responds to Justin Baldoni’s Alleged Claims Amid Harassment Lawsuit

Blake Lively’s legal team has issued a strong statement refuting claims made by Justin Baldoni amid their ongoing legal battle. The It Ends with Us star and director are embroiled in a federal lawsuit in which Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni’s team has labeled the accusations “categorically false.”

The controversy escalated after a voice recording, allegedly of Baldoni, was leaked to The Megyn Kelly Show. In the recording, the voice claims Baldoni was “sent to the basement” during the premiere of their film. The voice alleges, “On what could have been one of the most beautiful nights of my career, I was literally sent to the basement…because [she] didn’t want me anywhere near her or the rest of the cast.”

Following the leak, Lively’s lawyers released a statement through People, accusing Baldoni and his associates at Wayfarer Studios of engaging in “unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing” to discredit her. The statement emphasized that Lively’s claims are “serious” and supported by “concrete facts,” dismissing suggestions that the case stems from “creative differences” or “he said/she said” dynamics.

“Sexual harassment and retaliation are illegal in every workplace and every industry,” the statement read. Lively’s legal team condemned tactics such as “blaming the victim” or reversing the roles of victim and offender as attempts to trivialize serious allegations.

The statement concluded by asserting that media narratives will not sway the case’s outcome. “We will continue to prosecute her claims in federal court, where the rule of law determines who prevails, not hyperbole and threats,” Lively’s team stated.

As the case unfolds, the lawsuit and its surrounding controversy continue to draw attention, spotlighting critical issues of workplace conduct and accountability in Hollywood.