Donald and Melania Trump Pay Respects at Jimmy Carter’s Lying in State

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, paid their respects to former President Jimmy Carter at the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday. The couple stood silently for several minutes by Carter’s flag-draped coffin, joining the nation in mourning the 39th president of the United States.

Jimmy Carter, who passed away on December 29 at the age of 100, served as president from 1977 to 1981 and was celebrated for his humanitarian efforts in the decades following his presidency. His work earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, solidifying his legacy as a global advocate for peace and human rights.

Trump’s visit comes ahead of his January 20 inauguration as the 47th president. Despite prior criticism of flag protocols, Trump joined the national tribute during the 30-day mourning period traditionally observed for a former president.

Carter’s body will lie in state until Thursday for public viewing before a state funeral service at the National Cathedral. President Joe Biden will deliver the eulogy, and all four living former presidents—Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Trump—are expected to attend.

Flags across the country remain at half-staff as Americans honor Carter’s life and contributions, both in and out of office. The ceremonies this week mark a poignant farewell to one of the nation’s most enduring public figures.