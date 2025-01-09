Ben Affleck Relieved as $20 Million Mansion Survives LA Wildfire

Ben Affleck has expressed relief after his $20 million mansion in Pacific Palisades narrowly escaped the devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles. The 52-year-old actor was spotted returning to his home on Thursday, following mandatory evacuation orders earlier this week.

Affleck, dressed in a tan sport coat and white dress shirt, was seen driving back to the neighborhood, which remains under threat from the fast-moving blaze. His shocked expression earlier in the week, as flames came dangerously close to his property, highlighted the severity of the situation.

The Gone Girl star purchased the $20.5 million property as a bachelor pad during his divorce and has been residing there since the split. Despite the close call, his mansion remains intact, unlike many neighboring homes that were destroyed in the wildfire.

Affleck’s evacuation came as officials ordered residents of Pacific Palisades to leave their properties amid escalating fire conditions. The blaze has burned thousands of acres, leaving widespread destruction across Los Angeles and forcing celebrities and residents alike to flee.

The actor’s return comes as he and his ex-wife finalized their divorce after 20 weeks, marking a new chapter for Affleck amid personal and environmental upheaval. For now, his home remains a rare survivor in an area devastated by the ongoing wildfires.