Entertainment

Ben Affleck Relieved as $20 Million Mansion Survives LA Wildfire

By Web Desk

Ben Affleck has expressed relief after his $20 million mansion in Pacific Palisades narrowly escaped the devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles. The 52-year-old actor was spotted returning to his home on Thursday, following mandatory evacuation orders earlier this week.

Affleck, dressed in a tan sport coat and white dress shirt, was seen driving back to the neighborhood, which remains under threat from the fast-moving blaze. His shocked expression earlier in the week, as flames came dangerously close to his property, highlighted the severity of the situation.

The Gone Girl star purchased the $20.5 million property as a bachelor pad during his divorce and has been residing there since the split. Despite the close call, his mansion remains intact, unlike many neighboring homes that were destroyed in the wildfire.

Affleck’s evacuation came as officials ordered residents of Pacific Palisades to leave their properties amid escalating fire conditions. The blaze has burned thousands of acres, leaving widespread destruction across Los Angeles and forcing celebrities and residents alike to flee.

The actor’s return comes as he and his ex-wife finalized their divorce after 20 weeks, marking a new chapter for Affleck amid personal and environmental upheaval. For now, his home remains a rare survivor in an area devastated by the ongoing wildfires.

Previous article
Donald and Melania Trump Pay Respects at Jimmy Carter’s Lying in State
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

All The Hollywood A-Listers Who Sadly Lost Their Homes In LA...

The devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles have claimed five lives and destroyed over 2,000 structures within 24 hours, leaving parts of Pacific Palisades...

25-1-9 LHR

25-1-9 ISB

25-1-9 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.