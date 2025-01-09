Entertainment

Harrison Ford Looks Distraught As Police Escort Him To Check On His Brentwood Home Amid LA Fire

By Web Desk

As wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles, Harrison Ford sought assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department to check on his Brentwood home on Wednesday. The 82-year-old actor, known for his role in Indiana Jones, was seen speaking with officers and being escorted to his property in an LAPD vehicle.

Ford, dressed casually in jeans, a T-shirt, and a black jacket, appeared stoic during the visit but was later seen flashing a smile while enjoying an iced beverage and chatting with police. The condition of his property remains unclear as the fires rage across the city.

Other Hollywood stars have not been as fortunate. Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester and her husband, Adam Brody, lost their $6.5 million home to the flames. Paris Hilton took to Instagram to mourn the destruction of her Malibu home, where her son Phoenix took his first steps.

The wildfires have also affected a growing list of celebrities, including Eugene Levy, Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Teller, Anna Faris, Anthony Hopkins, and Fergie. With homes destroyed and thousands evacuated, the Los Angeles wildfires continue to wreak havoc on the city’s residents and its famed neighborhoods.

