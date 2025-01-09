Kate Middleton Celebrates 43rd Birthday With Loving Tribute From Prince William With Unseen Picture

Kate Middleton marked her 43rd birthday on Thursday with a touching tribute from her husband, Prince William. In a heartfelt message posted on their social media, William expressed his admiration for Kate’s resilience following a challenging year of health battles.

“To the most incredible wife and mother,” William, 42, wrote. “The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis, and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W.” The post included a serene, previously unseen portrait of Kate, captured by Matt Porteous last summer in Windsor.

The Princess of Wales is spending the day at home at Adelaide Cottage with William and their three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. The celebration follows a year marked by Kate’s public announcement in March 2024 of her cancer diagnosis and subsequent chemotherapy treatment, which she completed in September.

Kate’s gradual recovery has been accompanied by appearances at key royal events, including the Together at Christmas carol service and Remembrance weekend in November. In a moving September video, she shared her commitment to staying cancer-free, stating, “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

Royal biographer Robert Hardman emphasized that Kate is still on the mend, describing her approach as “one day at a time.” He noted, “This isn’t about returning to normal, as cancer doesn’t work that way. Her focus now is on her continued healing.”

Kate’s strength and dedication have been widely admired, with insiders praising her ability to navigate recovery at her own pace. As she celebrates her birthday surrounded by loved ones, Kate remains a pillar of inspiration for her family and the public alike.