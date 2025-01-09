Entertainment

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor Shares Rare Picture To Kick Off 2025

Connor Cruise, the 29-year-old son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, is starting 2025 in style, hitting the greens at the renowned Lost City Golf Course. The avid golfer shared an Instagram Story on January 7, showcasing his game alongside local wildlife encounters.

Sporting a patterned golf polo from the luxury resort, a camel-colored cap, and white trousers, Connor was all smiles as he played the 18-hole course. While enjoying the game, he encountered a crocodile near the water at the 13th hole and two antelopes sparring near a sand trap, humorously captioning the moment, “Double bogey alert!”

Golf is one of Connor’s passions, and he’s been spotted on notable courses, including Pelican Golf Club in Florida, where he played in December after a visit to his father Tom Cruise in London. Beyond golf, Connor is also a skilled angler, often sharing photos of his fishing adventures in Florida. In a 2022 post, he highlighted his charitable efforts by donating a 105-pound grouper to a local food bank, stating, “Glad the fish was able to go and help those in need of it!”

While Connor embraces his hobbies, he and his sister, Isabella Cruise, 32, maintain a low profile. The siblings largely stepped out of the public eye following their parents’ divorce in 2001. Tom Cruise is also father to 18-year-old Suri Cruise with ex Katie Holmes, while Nicole Kidman shares daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 14, with her husband, Keith Urban.

As Connor begins the new year with golfing and outdoor adventures, he continues to balance a private life with moments of passion and purpose.

