Prince Harry and Archie Share Sweet Moment in Matching Hoodies in Family Video

Prince Harry and his son, Prince Archie, melted hearts in a new family video shared by Meghan Markle, where the father-son duo wore matching navy hoodies. The touching montage, posted on Tuesday, was a tribute to their beloved family dog, Guy, who recently passed away.

In one standout moment, Harry and Archie are seen walking along the beach, with Archie holding Guy’s leash. Both sported navy hoodies featuring a white lightning bolt design from fashion brand Aviator Nation. Archie, looking all grown up, paired his hoodie with smart jeans, black trainers, and a beanie hat, while Harry opted for a black baseball cap.

Captioning the emotional post, Meghan reflected on the special bond she shared with Guy, whom she adopted in 2015 from a rescue in Canada. “They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy,’” Meghan wrote, reminiscing about the milestones Guy had been a part of, from her time on Suits to her wedding and motherhood.

Meghan also shared her gratitude for Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick, the UK’s renowned “supervet,” who helped Guy recover from an injury he sustained while in the UK. “Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy,” she concluded, adding the hashtag #adoptdontshop to promote rescue adoptions.

The video also included tender moments featuring Archie and his younger sister, Lilibet. In the background of one scene, their singing voices and strong American accents added a sweet touch to the tribute. The Sussex children’s singing reminded some royal watchers of a moment last year when King Charles shared a recording of his grandchildren singing “Happy Birthday” to him.

The heartfelt video celebrates both the joys and bittersweet moments of family life, offering a glimpse into the Sussexes’ close bond while honoring the memory of their cherished pet.