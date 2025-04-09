Ecostar Polo Super League’s 2nd phase: Warriors, Colts PB secure victories on opening day

LAHORE: The second phase of the Ecostar Lahore Polo Club Super League 2025 kicked off with thrilling action on its opening day, featuring two exciting matches. The victorious teams of the day were The Warriors Ecostar and The Colts PB, both delivering strong performances in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Held under the patronage of Ecostar, the league attracted a good turnout of families and polo enthusiasts who gathered to enjoy the sport. Among the notable attendees were Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, Executive Committee members, club members, and Secretary Lt. Col. Amir Umar (R), who all graced the event with their presence.

Match 1: The Warriors Ecostar vs. The King Guard Group

In the first match of the day, The Warriors Ecostar defeated The King Guard Group with a final score of 8-5.5. Due to lineup changes, Mian Abbas Mukhtar stepped in for Faisal Khan for The Warriors Ecostar, while Bilal Hayat Noon replaced the ailing Raja Mikael Sami for The King Guard Group.

It was a dominant performance by Mian Abbas Mukhtar, who singlehandedly scored all eight goals for his team, showcasing exceptional skill and control. For the losing side, Bilal Hayat Noon and Saim Abbas scored two goals each, while Taimur Ali Malik added one goal to their tally.

Match 2: The Colts PB vs. The Gladiators IS/Platinum Homes

The second match proved to be equally entertaining, as The Colts PB edged past The Gladiators IS/Platinum Homes with a competitive 5-3.5 scoreline. The Colts PB’s attack was spearheaded by Ahmed Ali Tiwana, who netted three goals, while Sardar Mohsin Atta Khosa and Abdul Rehman Manon added one goal each.

The Gladiators IS/Platinum Homes had a 1.5-goal handicap advantage, but their only field goals came from Malik Ali Kuli Khan and Bilal, each contributing one.

Upcoming Match

The league action will continue on Thursday at 4:30 PM with an exciting clash between The Fighters Mummies Cheetah and The Colts PB.