Ben Affleck’s Secret Crush On Hollywood A-Lister Sparks Romance Rumors

Following his split from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck remains one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, but a new report suggests he may have his eye on another A-list star—Angelina Jolie. According to the Daily Mail, Affleck recently admitted to having a longtime crush on the Oscar-winning actress and director.

Jolie, who has been famously single after her high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt, shares a similar history to Affleck, both being respected actors and directors. Affleck has directed films like The Town and Argo, while Jolie’s directorial credits include Unbroken and First They Killed My Father. The two also share the experience of parenthood—Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Jolie has six children with Pitt.

Affleck, 52, reportedly has long admired Jolie, 49, for both her beauty and intelligence. A source close to the actor shared, “Ben has always thought that she’s very hot and admires how she’s navigated her career. He also thinks it’s pretty cool that she’s directed films too, something he has done many times. They would certainly have a lot to talk about over dinner.”

The two have crossed paths several times over the years, including at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2001 and the Hollywood Film Awards in 2014, where their chemistry seemed undeniable.

While Affleck’s interest is clear, Jolie has publicly stated she is focused on raising her six children, which may explain why she hasn’t responded to his advances. Nevertheless, the rumors persist, particularly as speculation continues over Affleck’s relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Affleck and Garner were recently spotted together at their son’s birthday party, sharing an affectionate moment that raised eyebrows among fans. Reports indicated that Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, was uncomfortable with the display, leading to less public interaction between the two since then.

With Affleck and Jolie’s past connections and shared experiences, could Hollywood’s newest power couple be in the making? Only time will tell.