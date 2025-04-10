Michelle Obama Finally Breaks Silence On Divorcing Barack Obama

In a candid conversation on Sophia Bush’s Work in Progress podcast, Michelle Obama finally addressed the persistent rumors about her marriage to Barack Obama, which have plagued them since she left the White House in 2017. The former First Lady and former President have been married for over three decades, raising two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, but their bond has recently been the subject of baseless divorce speculation.

Michelle explained that her growing independence and focus on individual projects outside of her husband’s shadow have contributed to these rumors. She explained, “That’s the thing that we as women struggle with — disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself.” She added that society’s response to her choices seemed to suggest that such personal decisions could only signify a rift in her marriage. “This couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions herself, right? But that’s what society does to us.”

Since leaving the White House, Michelle has flourished in her own right, publishing bestselling books, co-founding a production company with her husband (which has already produced an Oscar-winning film), and recently launching her new podcast, IMO, with her brother Craig Robinson.

Reflecting on her post-White House life, she said, “It’s the first time in my life all of my choices are for me.” Michelle emphasized that her recent decisions, though sometimes outside the expectations placed on her, are empowering and personal, and she is now living life on her own terms. She added, “If it doesn’t fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible.”

In the same interview, Michelle revealed how, during her years in the White House, she often put her own needs on hold, focusing on her roles as a mother, wife, and First Lady. She shared, “I have to make sure the girls are okay, or my husband’s president, so I can’t do that,” recalling how often she would avoid making decisions for herself.

Now, she is fully embracing the freedom to make choices without feeling the weight of external expectations, acknowledging that she could have made these decisions years ago but didn’t give herself the freedom to do so.

With a renewed sense of personal autonomy, Michelle continues to thrive in her individual pursuits, reaffirming that her marriage to Barack remains strong, unaffected by the false rumors circulating around them.