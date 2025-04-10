Justin Bieber Lashes Out At Paparazzi Amid Rumors Of Mental Breakdown | Video

Justin Bieber went on an unprovoked tirade against paparazzi while out with friends at a coffee shop in Palm Springs, California, ahead of Coachella. A video obtained by TMZ shows the “Yummy” singer immediately covering his face when he noticed photographers capturing footage of him.

One photographer greeted Bieber with a “Good morning,” but the 31-year-old pop star quickly shut it down, responding, “No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?” He then walked towards the paparazzi, expressing his frustration, saying, “Money, money, money, money, money,” while mimicking a gesture for payment.

Bieber became visibly agitated, shouting, “That’s all you care about, guys. Is money. You don’t care about people. Only money. … You don’t care about human beings.” He continued to cover a photographer’s phone, insisting they leave him alone before heading into the coffee shop with his friends.

The singer, dressed in a tie-dye hoodie, shorts, and lime green clogs, appeared visibly upset but composed himself as he entered the eatery.

This incident comes less than a month after Bieber admitted he had “anger issues” in an online post, where he expressed a desire to grow and manage his reactions better. The post included a cryptic image of him with his face down, seemingly reflecting on his struggles.

In recent months, Bieber has made headlines for his behavior and alleged struggles with substance use and personal challenges. Fans have also expressed concern for his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber, particularly after Justin exhibited “strange” behavior at her Rhode skincare pop-up event in Los Angeles. An insider revealed that Hailey is “really concerned” for Justin and trying to support him during a difficult time.

Photo: Justin Bieber Instagram

Despite the ongoing rumors about his health and marriage, Bieber’s representative has denied claims of drug use, calling them “exhausting and pitiful” while urging people to stop spreading harmful narratives. Despite speculation about the couple’s future, Justin and Hailey have maintained a united front.