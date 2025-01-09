All The Hollywood A-Listers Who Sadly Lost Their Homes In LA Wildfire

The devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles have claimed five lives and destroyed over 2,000 structures within 24 hours, leaving parts of Pacific Palisades and Malibu in ruins.

The Palisades Fire, which ignited on Tuesday, January 7, has forced the evacuation of at least 30,000 residents from the upscale Palisades neighborhood, home to many Hollywood stars. T

As the fire pushed southward toward Malibu, more than 100 beachside properties along the Pacific Coast Highway were lost. The affluent area, known for its scenic beauty and multimillion-dollar homes, now faces widespread devastation.

Meanwhile, two additional major fires have erupted in Los Angeles County. One blaze is raging in the hills above Altadena, a northern community, while another has broken out in Sylmar, further straining firefighting resources.

Emergency crews are working tirelessly to battle the fires, but the combination of dry conditions and strong winds has made containment efforts challenging. With no rain in the forecast and ongoing evacuations, officials are urging residents to prioritize safety as the situation evolves.

The Los Angeles wildfires, fueled by prolonged drought and extreme weather, highlight the growing threat of fire seasons in California, leaving residents and emergency services bracing for the difficult days ahead.

Here are all the celebrities who lost their homes in the fires:

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton devastated by the loss of her Los Angeles property in the raging Palisades wildfire.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Couple’s $6.5M Palisades home, where they raised their children, destroyed in the fire.

Anna Faris

Anna Faris and family safe after $5M Palisades home and block are leveled by wildfire.

Spencer and Heidi Pratt

Spencer and Heidi Pratt evacuate with family as their home burns down, leaving only memories.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt shares heartbreaking footage of fires engulfing Palisades neighborhood.

Cameron Mathison

Actor Cameron Mathison mourns the loss of his family home, left with only exterior walls standing.

Diane Warren

Composer Diane Warren loses 30-year Malibu home but finds hope in rescuing animals and friends.

Ricki Lake

Ricki Lake reflects on losing her “heaven on earth” Malibu dream home in the wildfires.

James Woods

James Woods uncertain if his home stands as fires consume his neighborhood.

Billy Crystal

Billy Crystal and wife Janice lose their $9M mansion, a home of 40 years, to the fire.