Gaza faces ‘worst conditions’ since Israel’s total blockade

GAZA: Palestinians in Gaza face dire conditions because of Israel's total blockade on the territory, according to Amjad Shawa, director of the Palestinian Non-Governmental Organisations Network.

“We are living hour by hour, day by day; we cannot plan for the next hour,” Shawa told Al Jazeera from Gaza City.

He explained that, in the weeks since Israel cut off humanitarian aid to the enclave, local groups have been delivering meals through community kitchens.

“Now, it’s rice and macaroni — the minimal thing we can deliver,” Shawa said. “To get water to the people, it’s something very difficult and risky. So we are getting water from different resources … now, the share of water for the family has become less and less.”

He added that Palestinians are also struggling to get adequate shelter and medicine. Many also need psychosocial support to deal with the trauma they are experiencing.

Gaza moves closer towards ‘very, very deep hunger’

Israel denies Gaza is facing a hunger crisis, instead accusing Hamas of exploiting aid and saying it must keep all supplies out to prevent fighters from getting it, but aid organisations paint a far different picture, Al Jazeera reports.

“Food distributions have almost stopped altogether with remaining stocks now diverted to keep hot meal distributions going for a few more days. But that will soon finish, too,” said Gavin Kelleher, an access manager for the Norwegian Refugee Council in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza.

Juliette Touma, from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said all basic supplies are running out.

“The prices of commodities have exponentially increased over the past one month plus since the Israeli authorities put the siege on the Gaza Strip,” said Touma.

“It means babies, children are going to bed hungry. Every day without these basic supplies, Gaza inches closer towards very, very deep hunger.”