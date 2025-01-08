Wildfires Injure Firefighter, Burn Victims Reported Amid Palisades Blaze

A 25-year-old firefighter sustained a serious head injury, and multiple burn victims have been reported as wildfires continue to tear through Southern California. The Palisades Fire, which has burned nearly 3,000 acres since it ignited Tuesday morning, remains 0% contained as of Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The injured firefighter, a woman, was hurt around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and received immediate treatment at the scene before being transported to a hospital for further evaluation, according to Erik Scott, the Los Angeles Fire Department’s public information officer. About 30 minutes later, medical crews were dispatched to assist burn victims reported walking toward a nearby restaurant.

Four named wildfires are currently active in Southern California, with the Palisades Fire being the largest. The Eaton Fire has scorched nearly 2,300 acres since it started Tuesday evening, while the Hurst and Woodley Fires are smaller but continue to pose risks. All fires remain 0% contained, according to CalFire.

On Today, L.A. City Council member Traci Park praised residents for their swift response to evacuation orders. “This was a fire that grew and moved very, very quickly,” Park said, calling it “an absolute miracle” that no fatalities have been reported.

The fires have been fueled by extreme wind conditions and months of dry weather, creating a challenging situation for emergency crews. Efforts are ongoing to contain the blazes and provide aid to affected residents.