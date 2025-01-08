Don’t heed politics of hatred, CM Maryam advises youth

Punjab CM says 50,000 scholarships, laptops and e-bikes will be distributed to brilliant students

SARGODHA/LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed that the government commitment to the betterment and welfare of the youth, reminding the students that their future lies in contributing positively to society.

“You are the country’s most valuable asset, and your success will reflect on Pakistan’s progress,” Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz stated while addressing scholarships distribution ceremony in University of Sargodha on Wednesday.

The Punjab CM said that the government will distribute 50,000 scholarships and laptops to the students without any discrimination, over one lakh electric bikes would be also provided the students.

CM Maryam Nawaz informed the students that the Punjab government has allocated huge funds for scholarships and laptop scheme, adding that now poor students would not be deprived of education. “Laptops have been purchased and soon will be handed over to the brilliant students”, she revealed.

The Punjab CM advised the youth not to pay heed to the politics of hatred and bloodshed, adding that those who were inciting students to violence never bring their own children in the protests, urging the youth not to believe on hearsay.

The chief minister said the amount which was being distributed among the students was public exchequer. The scholarship has ended the differences between rich and the poor. CM Maryam said during the month of January, she was listening public issues especially of students.

“It is the state’s responsibility if a child is deprived of education because of financial constrains,” she emphasized.

The Punjab CM said the government was committed to promote merit. She said not a single DC or AC or others officers have been transferred on the request of MPA and MNA. She told the students that defaults threats have been averted and now the stock market is reaching new heights and country is moving on.

She said in China five class students were studying artificial intelligence but in Pakistan for vested interest the youth was being told to set public properties on fire.

CM Punjab hoped that children will not follow those who ignite them to set public properties on fire. She said their children were sitting at their homes but the children of the nations were behind the bars. He said some children have offered apologies for their wrong.

She said during her Chinese visit, she realized that Chinese investors were keen to invest in Pakistan. CM Punjab urged the students not to let down their parents and work hard to achieve their goals.

She told the students that Hassan Niazi has disrespected Army’s uniform and he was handed down 10 years of imprisonment. He said during the last PTI march toward Punjab, several police and Rangers men were injured and four were killed by angry mob. She was of the view that state is like a mother and every one should take care of it.