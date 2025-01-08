Entertainment

Travis Kelce Jokes About Wedding Timing as Taylor Swift Engagement Speculation Grows

By Web Desk

Travis Kelce weighed in on the best and worst times of year to get married during the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, sparking speculation about his future with Taylor Swift. Joined by his brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star joked about wedding planning dilemmas while addressing a fan’s concerns over a fall wedding conflicting with football season.

“I don’t know people who’ve gotten married in the fall,” said Kelce, 35, explaining that most of his friends opt for summer weddings. He added with humor, “You gotta find a weekend where the team isn’t playing anybody good, maybe.” He urged the listener to resolve the disagreement with their fiancée, advising, “Don’t make my friends have to choose between season tickets and your wedding.”

Jason Kelce, who married his wife Kylie in April 2018, took a more pragmatic approach, telling the fan to prioritize his partner’s wishes. “Weddings are more important than football,” he said, adding that avoiding fights with a spouse is key. “Do the wedding whenever she wants to because that’s kinda your job now.”

Travis, who has been dating Taylor Swift since the summer of 2023, fueled engagement rumors last year when reports suggested he might propose soon. Insiders claimed Swift, 35, feels safe and protected with Kelce, describing their relationship as deeply supportive.

Fans have speculated further after Swift was spotted hiding her ring finger in photos from her Eras Tour wrap party. While the pop star and the NFL player have yet to confirm engagement plans, the public and even fellow celebrities are eagerly rooting for a wedding.

