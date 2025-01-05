Global apathy, local resistance: The Kashmir story unfolds

The struggle for self-determination in Kashmir is a tale of unyielding resilience amidst systemic oppression and international apathy. It underscores the hypocrisy of global powers that profess to uphold human rights while selectively turning a blind eye to egregious violations in regions like Kashmir.

The revocation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution by the Modi government on 5 August 2019, is emblematic of this oppressive trajectory, effectively nullifying the special autonomy granted to Jammu and Kashmir and reducing its status to that of a centrally administered territory. This action not only disregarded the will of the Kashmiri people but also blatantly contravened United Nations resolutions, undermining the principles of international law.

The betrayal of Kashmir’s people is not confined to the actions of the Indian state. It is a global failure— an indictment of international institutions, world powers, and even the Muslim world. While Kashmiris endure decades of violence, dispossession, and denial of basic rights, the champions of democracy and human rights remain silent or complicit. The double standards are stark: nations that rally behind Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression or vehemently condemn atrocities in Gaza fail to muster the same resolve for Kashmir.

The selective outrage and inaction expose a deeply flawed global order where geopolitical interests trump principles of justice. Amidst this backdrop, Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause shines as a rare beacon of hope, albeit constrained by its own challenges.

Kashmir’s plight is not new. The region’s right to self-determination, enshrined in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions 47, 51, and others, has been systematically ignored for over seven decades. The resolutions explicitly call for a plebiscite to allow the Kashmiri people to decide their future, yet India has consistently resisted implementing this democratic mechanism. Instead, the Indian state has pursued policies aimed at altering the demography of the region, marginalizing its Muslim-majority population, and erasing its cultural identity. The revocation of Articles 370 and 35A was a calculated step in this direction, opening the door for non-Kashmiris to acquire land and settle in the region, further exacerbating fears of demographic engineering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies in Kashmir have been widely criticized for their authoritarian nature. The lockdown imposed after the revocation of the articles, marked by curfews, internet blackouts, and mass detentions, plunged the region into an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Reports from organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have documented widespread abuses, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and the use of pellet guns against civilians, including children. Arundhati Roy, in her book Azadi: Freedom. Fascism. Fiction, poignantly critiques the state’s brutal tactics in Kashmir, likening the region to an open-air prison where dissent is met with disproportionate violence.

Pakistan stands as the lone unwavering ally to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination. Successive governments in Islamabad have persistently championed the Kashmir cause at international forums, including the United Nations, where Pakistani representatives have repeatedly underscored the urgency of implementing UNSC resolutions on the region. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 2019 address at the UN General Assembly serves as a vivid example of this relentless advocacy. In a speech hailed globally, Khan not only highlighted the plight of Kashmiris but also exposed the Hindutva ideology driving the Modi regime’s policies.

Moreover, Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence has been a pivotal factor in countering India’s aggressive posturing. Following the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours escalated, raising fears of a full-scale conflict. Yet, Pakistan’s deterrence strategy has served as a critical check against Indian adventurism, safeguarding regional stability while providing moral and strategic backing to the Kashmiri resistance. Analysts like Ayesha Siddiqa, in her work Military Inc: Inside Pakistan’s Military Economy, have argued that Pakistan’s nuclear capability has effectively neutralized India’s military supremacy, compelling New Delhi to confine its Kashmir policy to internal repression rather than outright annexation.

The Muslim world must rise above its divisions and prioritize the Kashmiri cause, recognizing that unity and solidarity are indispensable for justice. Until these steps are taken, the dream of freedom for Kashmir will remain an unfulfilled promise, and the world’s moral conscience will continue to bear the burden of this collective failure.

Pakistan’s support extends beyond diplomacy and strategic deterrence. The country has continually rendered humanitarian assistance and opened its borders to Kashmiri refugees fleeing violence. Furthermore, Islamabad has consistently leveraged its alliances within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to amplify the Kashmiri struggle, even as many Muslim-majority states remain conspicuously silent. While the OIC’s response has often been criticized as tepid, Pakistan’s proactive stance— evident in initiatives like the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir— ensures the issue remains on the international agenda.

These efforts are all the more commendable given Pakistan’s domestic challenges, including economic instability and counterterrorism concerns. Despite these constraints, Islamabad’s commitment to the Kashmiri cause remains steadfast. The country’s moral and strategic support underscores its recognition of the existential threat posed by India’s Hindutva-driven agenda, not only to Kashmir but also to regional stability. As Maleeha Lodhi notes in Pakistan: Beyond the Crisis State, Pakistan’s engagement with the Kashmir issue is as much about solidarity as it is about countering an ideological and geopolitical threat at its borders.

The international community’s response to Kashmir has been tepid at best. While the United Nations and other bodies have issued statements expressing concern, there has been little substantive action. The stark double standards of global powers become glaringly evident when juxtaposed with their stance on Ukraine. Western nations, led by the USA, have rallied to Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression, invoking principles of sovereignty and self-determination. Yet, these same principles are conveniently overlooked in Kashmir, where India’s actions amount to a blatant violation of international norms. This selective application of human rights undermines the credibility of these nations as champions of justice and exposes their geopolitical interests as the true drivers of their policies.

The situation in Kashmir cannot be viewed in isolation from other global conflicts, such as the genocide unfolding in Gaza. The parallels are striking: both regions are witnessing systemic attempts to displace and subjugate indigenous populations, yet the international response remains limited to perfunctory condemnations. The West’s unwavering support for Israel, even in the face of clear human rights violations, mirrors its acquiescence to India’s actions in Kashmir. This duplicity further alienates marginalized communities and fuels resentment against global institutions perceived as instruments of powerful states.

The need for an equitable and just resolution to the Kashmir issue is more urgent than ever. It requires not only the implementation of UNSC resolutions but also a concerted effort to hold India accountable for its actions. Civil society, media, and academia must play a pivotal role in amplifying Kashmiri voices and exposing the realities on the ground. As Edward Said argued in The Question of Palestine, “No liberation struggle can succeed without the power of narratives to mobilize support and challenge dominant discourses.” The same holds true for Kashmir.

The Kashmiri struggle for self-determination is a litmus test for the global commitment to human rights and justice. The Modi government’s policies, underpinned by majoritarianism and authoritarianism, have plunged the region into a state of perpetual crisis. The international community, particularly the so-called champions of democracy and human rights, must move beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps to address this injustice.

Simultaneously, the Muslim world must rise above its divisions and prioritize the Kashmiri cause, recognizing that unity and solidarity are indispensable for justice. Until these steps are taken, the dream of freedom for Kashmir will remain an unfulfilled promise, and the world’s moral conscience will continue to bear the burden of this collective failure.