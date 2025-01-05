Kurram violence

The only good thing about the attack on the DC Kurram is that no one was killed, though it was not for want of trying. The ceasefire agreement reached only on Wednesday, after prolonged discussions by a jirga, was thus violated. The firing on the DC’s vehicle came as it brought up a convoy meant to demonstrate the writ of the government, and it was intended to begin the process of de-weaponisation and the demolition of bunkers which has allowed the creation of states within state. The most recent bout of sectarian violence had led to 130 people being killed since November 21, when the clashes began after 49 men, women and children were pulled off a bus and killed. It is often pointed out that sectarian tensions worsened during the Afghan jihad, when the mujahideen clashed with the Shia section of the locals, who sought the support of Iran which had undergone its revolution the same year. However, it should not be forgotten that the sectarian clashes occurred earlier. Perhaps there is a tribal dimension to the rivalry, for the area is inhabited by two tribes, the Turi and the Mengal; the former Shia and the latter Sunni. Any inter-tribal dispute then assumes a sectarian tinge.

The recent agreement contained one provision which indicated that the recent merger of the tribal areas into KP, may not have worked completely. There seems to be a return of the concept of collective punishment, for the keeping open of the Peshawar-Paraxchinar Road. True, the rod’s security is the responsibility of the government, but the idea of an entire community being punishable for the deeds of one person is the philosophy of the Frontier Crime Regulations, which the British Raj used to control the area (or rather, make sure that the roads through it remained open). Merger with KP, not just adopting the Penal Code, was done less because the tribal areas were ready, and more because they were providing a base for opponents of the US occupation of Afghanistan.

More attention is clearly needed. The objection seems to be to demolishing bunkers and the confiscation of weapons. That is clearly necessary, unless the state is willing to abdicate jurisdiction. However, there is need to allay two fears: dunderheaded and meddlesome de-weaponisation, and protection for the future. The state’s sensitivity in their first will provide assurance of the second. The government must nab the culprits of Saturday’s attack, because until they do, no one will be safe.